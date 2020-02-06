D’Tigress defeat Mozambique, move closer to securing Olympic ticket

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’tigress are close to qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after beating Mozambique in the qualifiers on Thursday.

It was an incredible comeback victory for the Nigerian Ladies, who had a slow start as they lost the first set but came from behind to win 85-51.

D’tigress, who are also drawn against world champions USA and hosts of the qualifying tournament Serbia, will take on Serbia in their next qualifier on Saturday.

With USA already qualified for Tokyo Olympics, Nigeria are gunning for one of the other two tickets from the group.

More to follow.

