D’Tigress get tough Tokyo Olympics draw, to face USA, France, Japan

The Tokyo Olympic Games basketball draw has taken place, with Nigeria’s men and women’s teams, D’Tigers and D’Tigress, discovering their opponents.

The draw was done at FIBA headquarters in Mies, Switzerland on Tuesday ahead of the Olympics billed to hold between 25 July and 7 August, 2021.

D’Tigress, African women’s champions, were drawn in Group B alongside United States of America, France and Japan.

D’Tigers, however, only knew one of their opponents – the Australians – as the other two foes would be determined by qualifying tournaments in Serbia and Croatia.

Read Also: AFROBASKET: Mfon Udofia to coach D’Tigers in Tunisia in Mike Brown’s absence

The Women’s Group A includes Korea, Serbia, Canada and Spain while Group C includes Australia, Puerto Rico, China and Belgium.

D’Tigress, who are ranked 14th in the globe, face a tough task in the group statge of the event, as the USA are the number one team in the world, France are number five and hosts Japan are 10th in the world.

In the men’s event, D’Tigers are ranked 22nd in the world and are 19 places lower than Australia.

The Nigeria’s men and women teams are the only African representatives in basketball at the Tokyo Games.

Join the conversation

Opinions