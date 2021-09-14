Sports
D’Tigress land in Yaounde, to begin Afrobasket title defence Saturday
The women’s Senior National team will commence their FIBA Afrobasket Championship title defense against Mozambique on Saturday, 18th of September in Yaounde, Cameroon.
The team will face Angola on Monday, 20th September with a top place finish as target.
After days of camping, 13 players and officials will arrive Yaounde on Tuesday and Wednesday for their 2021 campaign.
The ever impressive team under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis Hughley in the last 4 years has emerged as the most successful team in Africa with back to back Afrobasket titles (2017, 2019) and aiming to win it for the third straight time.
Read Also: D’Tigress lose to Japan in final group game, out of Tokyo Olympics
Elizabeth Balogun makes a return to the team alongside Promise Amukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah and Ifunanya Ibekwe.
Nkem Akaraiwe has also been listed alongside Amy Okonkwo who is set to make her Afrobasket debut with Oderah Chidom, Nicole Enabosi and Murjanatu Musa.
Sarah Ogoke who is one of the most senior members of the team returns with Victoria Macaulay to the team, to be captained by Adaora Elonu.
The 13-woman list will be pruned down to 12 before the commencement of the championship.
Since Engr Musa Kida took over as the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, the team has emerged as the number one team in Africa on the back of a 13-match unbeaten run which has produced two Afrobasket titles.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...