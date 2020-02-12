D’Tigress now 14th best team in the world

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have climbed three places in the world ranking to sit as 14th best in the world.

The rankings were released by the Federation of International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on its website on Wednesday.

The leap for the Nigerian ladies comes after they successfully secured a place in this year’s Olympic Games billed to hold in Tokyo, Japan.

Read Also: D’Tigress qualify for first Olympic Games in 16yrs

D’Tigress had an impressive outing at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier in Belgrade, Serbia, where they defeated Mozambique and slimly lost to Serbia and world champions USA.

USA maintained their status as number one in the world, while Australia, Spain, Canada and France are second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The current rankings are the final one ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament draw, and will be used to determine the seeding.

The draw ceremony is billed to take place on March 21, 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions