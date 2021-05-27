D’Tigress to face Puerto Rico, Serbia, Belgium in pre-Olympics friendlies | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress are set to take their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games to another level by playing grade A friendlies.

The Nigerian ladies will be facing the counterparts from Puerto Rico, Serbia and Belgium this weekend, according to the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Arrangements have been concluded for the three grade A friendlies with all teams to be participating at the Olympics this summer.

The Otis Hughley side, who resumed the second phase of camping in Las Vegas earlier this month, already left for Belgium earlier this week where they will face the three aforementioned teams at the Lange Munte arena situated in Kortrijk.

Ezinne Kalu, Adaora Elonu, Promise Amukamara, Sarah Ogoke, Sarah Imovbioh and Aisha Balarabe are among the players in camp.

Others include Oderah Chidom, Amy Okonkwo, Atonye Nyingifa, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah and Nicole Enabosi who are all jostling for a slot on the team to Tokyo.

The duo of Ify Ibekwe and Victoria Macaulay who could not join up with the team during the February camp in Atlanta due to Covid-19 protocols in Europe complete the list of players in camp.

The team, with 13 players currently in camp, will face World number 23, Puerto Rico on Friday, 28th of May before taking on Serbia ranked 8th in the latest FIBA ranking.

The team will conclude its series of friendlies with another tough game against world number six, Belgium on Sunday, 30th of May.

D’Tigress, drawn in Group B, will battle hosts-Japan, France and World Champions USA at the Olympic Games starting on the 23rd, July, 2021.

