Tech
Dubai launches $100m fund to support startups and lead job creation
Dubai has launched a Dh370 million ($100.7 million) VC debt fund, as it looks to support startups looking to expand globally.
The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council The Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.
According to the council, the venture debt fund will be managed and supervised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Slated to be deployed in June 2022, the fund is aimed at positioning Dubai as an innovation hub for fintech and other tech-driven startups.
The council further noted that the fund is expected to contribute around $816.9 million to the emirate’s GDP over the eight-year implementation period.
In addition, the development is equally hoped to create more than 8,000 jobs for emerging talent.
Read also: Nigeria’s Ventures Platform adds four new portfolio companies. 2 other stories and a trivia
Speaking at the launch, Mohammed said:
“We approved the launch of the ‘Venture Capital Fund for Startups’ today under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to spearhead economic diversification and ignite sustainable economic growth. We are committed to creating a vibrant business environment and providing the opportunities to promote excellence.”
He added: “With a flexible legislative system, robust financing tools, an effective regulatory environment, and most importantly, dynamic public and private sectors, Dubai has established itself as the city of entrepreneurs and risk-tolerant investors. Dubai has been able to attract the best talent and investors from around the world to forge partnerships and mutually benefit from the tremendous opportunities offered. In short, Dubai nurtures bold ambitions.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...