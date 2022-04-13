Dunamis Church founder, Paul Eneche, breaks silence on Osinachi’s death

The Founder of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Eneche, has broken his silence on the death of a gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The gospel artiste was a member of the church before her death.

The woman died last Friday at the age of 42.

In the video posted on social media Wednesday, Eneche said Osinachi and her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, approached him two- and- a- half months ago to complain of a chest infection and he tried to support the couple until the woman died.

He said the allegation of domestic abuse against the husband came to the church knowledge after the artiste’s death.

The cleric said the church’s music director also confirmed that he witnessed when late Osinachi’s husband slapped her in his studio.

READ ALSO: Family discovers gospel singer, Osinachi husband’s marriage to another woman

Eneche said: “The church is not your place for the transfer of aggression.

“We are willing to help you if you have so much bitterness and so much distraction in your life and you don’t know where to vent it. We can help you.

“We want to let you know we love you and Jesus loves you.

It is well with you’

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now