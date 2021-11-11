D’Warriors fortify team for 2022 Mindgames scrabble Premier League

In what could be a subtle strategy to build on last season’s performance and expand their ambition at the Mindgames Scrabble Premier League, Division B heavyweight D’Warriors have unveiled their new acquisition for the 2022 season.

D’Warriors achieved an appreciable position in the 2021 season despite contending against internal challenges forced on the team largely by Covid-19.

As a result, the management decided to inject fresh fingers into the team and strengthen them with three new singings.

Edo 2020 National Sports Festival Double Gold medallist Anthony Idorenyin who also emerged as the first runner-up at the 3rd Dynamite Opens Scrabble last May will be expected to bear his word influence on the team when the season commences next February.

Expected to add more muscle to the D’Warriors is one-time National Sports Festival Gold medallist Babatunde Adeagbo while Taiwo Adeniran completed the new additions.

Adeniran, a well-established tactician in nurturing future jammers from his conveyor belt at the University of Lagos has created a niche as a dependable player in the game.

The trio would team up with Fubara Tamunosiki and Kamar Adebowale for a shot at the title.

Team Manager Khaleel ‘Dynamite’ Adedeji who was delighted with the fresh replacements said the strategic shake-up was to ensure it remain focused on the projected plan for the incoming season.

According to him, “bringing on board new players with great charisma and experience is important for us to keep growing as a team.”

On the team”s ambition, Adedeji stated that “the goal is to win the league and get promoted, we believe we have amazing team to do just that and we will give it our best shot” he continued “going into a new season, there is always a fresh hope of believing we can accomplish our dreams. We fell short last season but we have crossed the T’s and dotted the I’s. Hopefully by February we will start with an excellent start.”

While appreciating the significant support it received from sponsors, he urged the fans to keep backing them as more moves would be put in place to ensure the team realise it’s set objectives for next season.

