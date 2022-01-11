E-commerce startup, Afrikrea, closes $6.2m pre-Series A round

An Ivory Coast-based startup, Afrikrea, has announced the closure of a $6.2million pre-Series A round.

The e-commerce startup also declared its intention to rebrand its venture as “ANKA.”

Established five years ago, Afrikrea will take the new name as it looks to expand its frontiers to become an all-in-one SaaS solution company.

The new venture will modify the firm original business of selling and buying African-inspired clothing, accessories, arts and crafts, to providing a seamless e-commerce service for African micro-retailers.

The startup, during its venture as Afrikrea, recorded 250 percent year-on-year growth.

With ANKA which means “Ours” in Bambara and Djoula), the startup aims to build an infrastructure dedicated to powering e-commerce for its more than 13,000 sellers exporting made in Africa products to a global audience.

