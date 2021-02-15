Latest
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town
Sponsored by the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, and managed by Solution Space; E-Track accelerator programme has announced opening calls for applications.
The accelerator is designed to help founders validate concepts, develop their products, and scale their ventures.
The Solution Space is an ecosystem for early-stage startups as well as a research and development platform for corporates.
Built, however, in partnership with MTN’s messaging app, ayoba, the E-Track programme is a three-phase venture acceleration programme.
The programme is expected to support individuals and teams to build scalable businesses with a global potential, targeting high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders.
Tech Trivia:
Which tech platform’s mission statement is summarised thus: our motivation is addressing the biggest challenges facing information professionals today: discovery and access.
A. Twitter
B. Google
C. LinkedIn
D. Wikipedia
Answer: See end of post.
2. Ugandan energy startup gnuGrid secures $250k funding to further scale
Ugandan energy startup gnuGrid has secured a US$250,000 funding round, a development that will see the company to scale its solution to more customers at home and into additional African markets.
The 3 year old startup was founded by David Opio and James Dailey, building Solar Sentra, with the aim to streamline and automate the highly fragmented solar industry in Uganda and beyond.
Earlier in 2019, the startup raised US$50,000 to develop its tech engine, pilot, and launch the product into the market.
The startup leverages AI-optimised sensors to monitor solar systems and collect data on power usage which is used by solar companies to tailor service delivery.
Earlier in 2019, the startup raised US$50,000 to develop its tech engine, pilot, and launch the product into the market.
With the new raiser, the startup will use it to connect off-grid solar companies with Uganda’s Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
3. South Africa startup MortgageMarket closes $687k to expand operations
MortgageMarket, a South African home loans marketplace, has closed ZAR10 million (US$687,000) in funding to expand across the country.
MortgageMarket is a customer-centric online platform that harnesses technology and customer service to allow users to compare home loan offers from South Africa’s top six banks within 48 hours.
After about three years since launch, the startup will be embarking on an expansion strategy after securing investment from venture capital firm IDF Capital.
The ZAR10 million raiser comes after MortgageMarket raised ZAR7 million (US$481,000) from its founders and private investors in 2019.
Speaking on the matter, Tim Akinnusi, chief executive officer (CEO) of MortgageMarket, stated that the intention of the company is to use the new fund to strengthen its local operations.
He said: “We will use the funding to strengthen our operations locally, working alongside our partners and SA’s top six banks.”
Tech Trivia Answer: Wikipedia
With the above adapted mission statement, Wikipedia today is the 5th most visited website on the entire internet; has 500 million monthly visitors; records 8000 views per second; has become the #6 top-referrer to all scholarly articles online with millions of citation clicks per month; contains over 29 million citations on the English Wikipedia alone.
Lagos panel didn’t declare Lekki tollgate crime scene – LCC
The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) claimed on Monday the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry probing alleged rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) never designated the Lekki tollgate a crime scene.
Armed soldiers had on October 20 last year shot #ENDSARS protesters at the tollgate.
The incident sparked outrage within and outside the country.
The Managing Director of LCC, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, said the tollgate was never shut down on the order of the panel.
He also sympathised with the families of victims of the #ENDSARS protest.
READ ALSO: LEKKI TOLLGATE CLOSURE: Lagos government, LCC lost N2.4bn in three months
He said: “We appeal once again for a reason to prevail and peace to reign. No litigation lasts forever. Our hearts and prayers are still with all those who suffered one form of loss or the other in the anarchy that gripped our state before and after the October 20 incident.”
A group of youths who came together under the #OccupyLekki movement had last Saturday protested the planned reopening of the tollgate.
At least 40 protesters were arrested and arraigned in a mobile court in Panti, Yaba.
They were later granted bail by the court and asked to report in court with a certificate of COVID-19 test in March.
Serena just wants to win, not obsessed with equalling record —Coach
Serena Williams is only interested in winning the Australian Open and not obsessed with equalling the record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
This was according to her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who went on to say he does not think Willams need the validation.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner is set to face Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park, as she fights on to win her first major title since childbirth.
Serena last won a Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017 while she was pregnant. Since her return, she has reached four major finals but has failed to win.
“Clearly she came back to tennis to win some other Grand Slams, so that’s for sure the goal,” said coach Mouratoglou.
Read Also: Australian Open delay helped with my recovery from injury —Serena
“Now, she’s not as obsessed with the 24 than most of the people in the tennis world, but definitely she wants to win Grand Slams.
“There is tennis before the Open era and tennis after the Open era. We all know it’s two different sports. It’s an amateur sport and a professional sport. It doesn’t really make sense to compare.”
Margaret Court holds the record of most major wins – 24 – setting the record that straddled the amateur and Open eras, with 13 of her triumphs coming in the pre-professional age before 1968.
Williams lost to Halep in the final of Wimbledon in 2019. They go head-to-head again on Tuesday for a spot in the semifinals.
Rohr says Okoye is Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper
Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has opened up on his crew’s decision over which among the team’s goalkeepers is the first choice.
There have been concerns from fans and other stakeholders over the capabilities of the current set of goalkeepers representing Nigeria on the international level.
The Eagles have Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Maduka Okoye as choices to man the goal, with the trio being in the squad during their last outing.
Rohr has told ESPN in an interview that himself and goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu, have long picked Okoye as the most preferred.
“Number one is Maduka,” said Rohr
“These decisions, I take them with [Agu] because he is a specialist for goalkeeper training.
Read also: Goalkeepers Akpeyi, Ezenwa, Okoye yet to convince Nigerians —Shorunmu
“Myself and Alloy, we agreed that it’s actually Maduka. We have the experienced Akpeyi doing good matches with this club in South Africa.
“We have the young [Fracis Uzoho] coming back after injury, but he has to play also now not only on the bench. We have also [Matthew Yakubu]. There’s a good potential now because this position was a big problem for us so we have more now,” Rohr added.
Recall that Okoye was on goal when the Eagles squandered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone in November 2020.
The Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany shot stopper went on the keep a clean sheet in the away leg of the tie as both sides played goalless in the matchday four of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The Eagles will face Benin Republic and Lesotho in their final two games of the AFCON qualification campaign next month.
