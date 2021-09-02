Tech
e4 launches programme to support girls pursue careers in STEM
In a bid to support girls pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) post matric; e4, a fintech specialist in South Africa, has launched a Girls in STEM programme to provide girls in underprivileged areas with the opportunity.
The goal of the Girls in STEM programme is the upliftment of underprivileged female youth.
According to the company, the development is expected to address the shortage of female participants in STEM careers.
In setting up the initiative, e4 approached Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, a non-profit that provides schools in need with computer labs and IT skills training, for help with the programme.
Speaking on the development, Ntombi Mphokane, e4’s human resources and transformation executive, expressed her excitement over her wish to get girls into technology.
Mphokane said: “With the rise of tech in today’s society, it is crucial that we invest more into STEM education for girls to be able to pursue a sustainable and meaningful career path.
“We are committed to addressing the digital gender divide and developing the next generation of young women leaders as the driving force behind digital innovation.”
