Eagles arrive Kumasi for Ghana game as CAF okays 100% capacity crowd in stadium

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived Kumasi in Ghana on Thursday afternoon for the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs billed for Friday.

The Eagles, led by interim technical adviser Austin Eguavoen, will take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a clash that promises to be thrilling.

A total of 25 players as well as the team’s coaching crew and backroom staff touched down Kumasi on Thursday afternoon having boarded an Air Peace flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Both nations are renewing their rivalry and a World Cup ticket is up for grabs, with the second leg of the tie scheduled to hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved for the Stadium to be filled to capacity for the highly anticipated clash in Kumasi.

Before now, COVID-19 had limited the number of spectators for games, but the continental football governing body has now lifted the protocol.

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi can take 40,000 fans, and it is expected that supporters will come out in large numbers to watch the game.

However, the host federation has urged fans who intend to watch the match at the stadium to “obey all laid-down safety and security measures strictly” in order to avoid sanctions from international bodies.

The game between Ghana and Nigeria will kickoff by 8:30p.m Nigeria time.

