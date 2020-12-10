Eagles end 2020 as 35th best national team in world, fourth in Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been ranked as the 35th best national team in the globe by world football governing body, FIFA.

In the ranking released on Thursday by the football body, the Eagles retained the position they held in the November edition of the ranking, making no move.

It is worthy of note that Nigeria started the year as the third best team in Africa, but will end it as the fourth best team following their drop two months ago.

The Super Eagles, under the leadership of Gernot Rohr and his assistant, Joseph Yobo, did not win a game throughout the year.

In four outings, consisting of two international friendlies and two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the Eagles managed three draws and one defeat.

Also ending the year in 35th place in the world and fourth in Africa is Morocco, as they are pegged with Nigeria on the ranking.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal finished 2020 as Africa’s best team and 20th in the world.

Tunisia are second in Africa and 26th on the globe while reigning African champions Algeria are 31st in the world and third in Africa.

At the summit of the world ranking is Belgium, who are followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal in second, third, fourth and fifth in that order.

