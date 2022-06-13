Eagles face Sao Tome in Agadir today as race for AFCON slot continues

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Sao Tome and Principe at Agadir, Morocco in a matchday two of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Eagles, being led by new coach Jose Peseiro, kicked off the qualifying series with a 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone in Abuja last Thursday.

The team arrived Morocco for the second game on Saturday night and had their training on Sunday afternoon ahead of Monday’s clash.

Sao Tome, nicknamed the Falcons and True Parrots Team, were beaten 5-1 in their opener against Guinea-Bissau, and will face three-time champions Super Eagles at Stade Adrar, Agadir by 2:00p.m Nigeria time.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the game, Super Eagles captain said the Moroccan pitch was better and fans could expect a different quality of play from the team.

“We want to win against Sao Tome and Principe”, Musa said.

“But definitely we have to play good football like the coach always wants. And as you can see, we have a very good pitch here (Agadir), so you will see a very different Super Eagles tomorrow”

The other matchday two qualifier of the group A will see Sierra Leone take on hosts Guinea-Bissau at the General Lasana Conte Stadium, Conakry.

