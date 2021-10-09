Eagles land in Douala for second leg of WCQ against CAR

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are already in Douala, Cameroon, where they will be facing the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic (CAR) for the second time in three days.

The Gernot Rohr’s men will on Sunday hope to fight back against CAR, who stunned them with a late 1-0 victory at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The game was the matchday three encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Nigeria lost it to a 91st-minute Karl Namnganda goal.

The reverse fixture of the tie is set to hold inside the Stade Omnisport in Douala, and the Nigerian team’s official handle confirmed the squad’s arrival on Saturday.

Also, the team has already kicked off preparation for the important game as they trained inside the Stade Omnisport following their arrival.

The Eagles are still top of Group C despite the loss on Thursday, having won against Liberia and Cape Verde in their previous outings.

But following Central African Republic’s victory, the minnows now occupy third position in the group on four points and could go above the Eagles if they emerge victorious on Sunday.

