Sports
Eagles played better in Abuja, but couldn’t convert chances —Peseiro
Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Super Eagles, claims that his team deserved to win both games against Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The Djurtus were defeated 1-0 by the West Africans in the September 24 Stadium in Bissau.
It was sweet retaliation for Peseiro’s side, who lost to Baciro Cande’s team in an embarrassing 1-0 defeat last Friday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
After Bright Osayi-Samuel was fouled in the box at the halfway point, Moses Simon converted the game-winning penalty kick.
Read Also: Super Eagles reclaim top spot in AFCONQ group after fightback in Guinea-Bissau tie
Peseiro claimed that if it weren’t for the Super Eagles’ carelessness in front of goal especially in the first game, they may have scored more goals in both contests.
“We could have won 6-1 in Abuja and 5-0 here in Bissau today because we played better on Friday than today,” Peseiro in his post-match interview.
“But that’s football, some times you played better than your opponents but the result will show otherwise.
“We dominated the match more at home than today but we could not convert our scoring chances.”
The Super Eagles will travel away to Sierra Leone for their next match on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...