Eagles played better in Abuja, but couldn’t convert chances —Peseiro

Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Super Eagles, claims that his team deserved to win both games against Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Djurtus were defeated 1-0 by the West Africans in the September 24 Stadium in Bissau.

It was sweet retaliation for Peseiro’s side, who lost to Baciro Cande’s team in an embarrassing 1-0 defeat last Friday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

After Bright Osayi-Samuel was fouled in the box at the halfway point, Moses Simon converted the game-winning penalty kick.

Peseiro claimed that if it weren’t for the Super Eagles’ carelessness in front of goal especially in the first game, they may have scored more goals in both contests.

“We could have won 6-1 in Abuja and 5-0 here in Bissau today because we played better on Friday than today,” Peseiro in his post-match interview.

“But that’s football, some times you played better than your opponents but the result will show otherwise.

“We dominated the match more at home than today but we could not convert our scoring chances.”

The Super Eagles will travel away to Sierra Leone for their next match on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

