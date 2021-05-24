Eagles to play Cameroon twice as Rohr announces 24-man squad for friendly | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Eagles to play Cameroon twice as Rohr announces 24-man squad for friendly
The Super Eagles are likely to play two friendly matches against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon twice in the space of four days next month.
The Eagles had already been billed to take on the Lions on 4 June in Austria in preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
But both teams could face each other again at the same venue four days later, should a tweet by respected sport journalist, Osasu Obayiwana, turn out to be fact.
.@NGSuperEagles will end up playing @FecafootOfficie’s #IndomitableLions twice in Austria, because they cannot find another opponent for a second friendly. 🤷🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
— Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) May 24, 2021
Meanwhile, team manager, Gernot Rohr has trimmed down the 31-man list of players initially invited for the friendly, to a 24-man team.
Names like Joe Aribo from Rangers, Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa were omitted from the initial list.
Revised list for Cameroon friendly. #soarsupereagles #team9jastrong #ngacam pic.twitter.com/OFp7mOiy3B
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 24, 2021
THE REVISED LIST
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)
Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Valentine Ozornwafor (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)
Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal)
Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy)
