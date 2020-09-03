Eagles to play Cote d’Ivoire in friendly October 9, face Tunisia days after

The month of October is set to see the Super Eagles of Nigeria return to international football after a long off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gernot Rohr team will take on Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in friendlies in October 9 and 13 respectively in Austria.

This was confirmed by president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick in a statement released on the football body’s verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 9th of October, the Super Eagles will play former African champions, Cote D’Ivoire in a friendly game, then face another African giant and former champions Tunisia, four days later, on the 13th,” Pinnick was quoted

Read Also: Eagles to wear new jerseys October as NFF, Nike set to unveil new kits

“Both games will be held in Austria for a few obvious reasons. Due to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the bulk of our team as well, Austria was seen as an ideal venue.

“I’ll have to stress as well, that ALL costs will be borne by the Football Federations of both Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire, as well as Tunisia.”

The last time the Super Eagles faced Cote d’Ivoire was also in a friendly game in 2015 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where a Salomon Kalou’s 84th minute goal helped the Ivorians beat Nigeria 1-0.

For Tunisia, they last met Nigeria in the third-placed (Bronze) match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt which the Eagles won 1-0, thanks to an Odion Ighalo goal.

Nigeria will resume their AFCON qualifiers in November when they take on Sierra Leone home and away in the matchday 3 and 4 fixtures.

Join the conversation

Opinions