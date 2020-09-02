Eagles to wear new jerseys October as NFF, Nike set to unveil new kits

The Super Eagles would be wearing new jerseys when the players return to international duties by next month, as plans are already underway for the unveiling of new national teams kits.

Plans have been taken a step forward by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its global brand kit-sponsor, NIKE, following a virtual meeting on Monday.

Recall that the current kits being won by national football teams in Nigeria took the world by storm when they were launched on the margin of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

NIKE received three million orders for the kit prior to the release into the market in May, 2018; and on the first day of the sales in London, NIKE shops ran out of stock within one hour of putting out the jerseys.

Read Also: ‘Like an agbada robe’ – Nike unveils new kits for Nigerian football teams

The new designs were to have been launched earlier in the year, but plans went askew as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

But the Eagles would launch the new wears during the FIFA window for international friendlies next month.

Presently, Nigeria comfortably top their 2022 AFCON qualifying group with six points, having won their first two games.

The Gernot Rohr’s men would be guaranteed a ticket to the Cameroo finals if they beat Sierra Leone home-and-away in the Day 3 and 4 encounters billed for November.

Join the conversation

Opinions