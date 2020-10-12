Eagles undergo COVID-19 test, as two Tunisia players isolated after positive test ahead friendly

Super Eagles players are set to undergo tests for Coronavirus today (Monday) ahead of their international friendly game against Tunisia on Tuesday.

The test has become necessary as it is part of FIFA’s codes and protocol for the coronavirus pandemic period.

The Gernot Rohr team, as well as their opponents, had gone through test last Thursday before the game against Algeria, which they lost 1-0 last Friday.

The test results all came back negative, but they are all set for another round of testing on Monday ahead of their second and final game for this international window.

Meanwhile, Tunisia stars, Ferjani Sassi and Seifeddine Khaoui have gone into isolation and will play no part in Tuesday’s friendly after testing positive for coronavirus,

The duo were in the Tunisia squad that defeated Sudan 3-0 at the Stade Olympique, Rades last Friday.

The last time Nigeria faced Tunisia was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, where the Super Eagles defeated the Carthage Eagles 1-0 to win third place.

The friendly encounter on Tuesday will take place at the Jacques Lemans Arena, in Austria, as Kick-off is 7:30pm Nigerian time.

