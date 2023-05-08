Eaglets arrive Algiers Monday ahead of Burkina Faso Q’final clash

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are scheduled to depart Constantine to arrive at Algiers on Monday ahead of their clash with Burkina Faso.

This was announced by the Eaglets’ media Officer Francis Achi.

The Nigerian team will be facing the Burkinabes in the quarter-finals of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Algeria.

Read Also: Golden Eaglets beat S’Africa in five-goal thriller to reach AFCON Q’finals

The game is billed to hold on Thursday, May 11 by 8pm Nigeria time, with the World Cup ticket at stake.

Other quarter-final pairing are Morocco vs Algeria, Senegal vs South Africa while Mali will tackle Congo.

The quarter-final stage will commence on Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now