Early marriage increases risk of cervical cancer —Expert | Ripples Nigeria

Early marriage increases risk of cervical cancer —Expert
The National Obstetric Fistula Centre (NOFIC) in Ebonyi, on Friday, said that early girl child marriage and exposure to sexual intercourse before age 16, is a predisposing factor to cervical cancer.
The Medical Director of NOFIC, Prof. Johnson Obuna, made the remark during the flag-off of a Free Cervical Cancer Screening and Treatment for women in the State.
The exercise was organised by the state government through the State Executive Committee on Medical Screening in collaboration with the office of the governor’s wife, Rachael Umahi.
Obuna said that giving out a girl child to marriage before 16 years of age made them prone to cancer.
According to him, cervical cancer could also be treated if identified at the early stage unlike the ovarian cancer.
“Apart from early screening, another preventable measure is by not allowing our girl child to marry early.
“Early marriage and exposure to sexual intercourse before age 16 is a predisposing factor for cervical cancer,” he said.
Obuna commended the governor, for his commitment to the health status of people in the State.
Mrs Umahi, represented by her Special Assistant on Welfare, Mrs Patience Offor, said an estimate of over 100,000 new cases of cervical cancer was recorded every year in the country.
She pleaded with relevant bodies in the field of Oncology to offer effective services, and free outreaches to rural dwellers.
