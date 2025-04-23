Earned allowances: Nigerian govt releases N50bn to ASUU, others

The Federal Government has released N50 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions for the settlement of earned allowances in the institutions.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Press in the ministry, Folasade Boriowo.

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) had last week accused the federal government of playing double standard on the payment of the earned allowances.

The union decried the discriminatory action of the federal government on the allowances and warned it posed a threat to industrial harmony in the institutions.

The minister said: “It reflects the administration’s bold resolve to transition the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure and human capital.

READ ALSO: NASU accuses Nigerian govt of secret ASUU deal on N50bn earned allowance, threatens strike action

“This intervention is not just a financial transaction, it is a reaffirmation of our president’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youths and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them.

“By prioritising their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education.”

He thanked ASUU and other unions for their trust in the government and for fostering an atmosphere of peace and cooperation across the country’s federal institutions.

“Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history.

“This is a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community,” Alausa added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now