News
Earth tremor rocks Saki in Oyo State
The town of Saki in Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State, has been rocked by an earth tremor, creating panic amongst residents, causing unspecified damages in some parts of the ancient town.
The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), however, said it has sent a team of experts to evaluate the extent of damage and educate the residents on measures to take in the wake of the tremor.
The Director General of the NGSA, Abdulrazaq Garba, who briefed newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja on the measures taken so far, disclosed that a team of experts had been sent to monitor the extent of the tremor and reassure the community on the occurrence.
“A team of experts has been sent to pacify the community because they were in panic. They have so far been able to capture predictive analysis from the Ilorin (Kwara) station which monitors Shaki and its areas of surrounding.” Garba said.
READ ALSO: Oyo, Osun to check boundary dispute
He added that the earth tremor was a natural occurrence which humans don’t have control over, but, however, said that consistent monitoring of tremors would help alert appropriate authorities and help study, mitigate and manage such situations.
“Earth tremor is a natural occurrence which humans don’t have control over. We had a tremor Saki, Oyo State, on Tuesday, and it is a natural occurrence. For quite some time, sesmistic data has not been captured, therefore there are no accurate compilations of appropriate information.
“But we have put in some equipment to monitor these occurrences. Before the end of the year and early next year, we will have more monitoring stations. We have six seismographs stations in the country,” Garba added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...