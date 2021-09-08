Earth tremor rocks Saki in Oyo State

The town of Saki in Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State, has been rocked by an earth tremor, creating panic amongst residents, causing unspecified damages in some parts of the ancient town.

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), however, said it has sent a team of experts to evaluate the extent of damage and educate the residents on measures to take in the wake of the tremor.

The Director General of the NGSA, Abdulrazaq Garba, who briefed newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja on the measures taken so far, disclosed that a team of experts had been sent to monitor the extent of the tremor and reassure the community on the occurrence.

“A team of experts has been sent to pacify the community because they were in panic. They have so far been able to capture predictive analysis from the Ilorin (Kwara) station which monitors Shaki and its areas of surrounding.” Garba said.

READ ALSO: Oyo, Osun to check boundary dispute

He added that the earth tremor was a natural occurrence which humans don’t have control over, but, however, said that consistent monitoring of tremors would help alert appropriate authorities and help study, mitigate and manage such situations.

“Earth tremor is a natural occurrence which humans don’t have control over. We had a tremor Saki, Oyo State, on Tuesday, and it is a natural occurrence. For quite some time, sesmistic data has not been captured, therefore there are no accurate compilations of appropriate information.

“But we have put in some equipment to monitor these occurrences. Before the end of the year and early next year, we will have more monitoring stations. We have six seismographs stations in the country,” Garba added.

Join the conversation

Opinions