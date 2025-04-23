Earthquakes hit Turkish capital, 16 million residents at risk

A series of earthquakes, the strongest with a magnitude of 6.2, has shaken Istanbul, Turkey.

The national disaster agency, Afad, reported on Wednesday.

There were initially no direct reports of damage as the epicentres were located at various points in the nearby Sea of Marmara.

Residents, however, left their homes and apartments following the tremors, which were clearly felt in the city centre.

Experts believe that a large earthquake is overdue in the city of 16 million people.

Turkey’s Minister of Environment and Urban Planning, Murat Kurum, said 1.5 million residential and commercial units are considered at risk of earthquake damage.

