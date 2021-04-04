EASTER: Kaigama urges Nigerians to pray, rid country of corruption | Ripples Nigeria

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday charged Nigerians to pray and rid the nation of corruption and other social vices.

Kaigama, who made the call during his homily at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral in Abuja, stressed that genuine prayer must include praying for your enemies,

He urged Nigerians to love and forgive one another without pre-conditions and treat all with dignity.

The Archbishop noted that the polarisation of Nigerians either along religious or tribal lines and the over-emphasis of our differences have had far-reaching negative consequences that permeate and manifest in almost every facet of life.

He said: “Like Mary Magdalene, Peter and John in the Gospel, we must disseminate good news and nothing else; not bad news, not news of violence and despair or the news of division and hate.

”Our leaders can bring Nigerians good news; our security agents, public servants, and others must be honest in their works and good news will follow. The ordinary citizens can also individually and collectively behave with the fear of God and their activities will become good news.

“This will only be possible when we accept to stand on the common grounds of our national aspirations, to see in one another: brothers and sisters, beyond unhealthy prejudices and artificial boundaries.

“We must pursue our causes in line with the nation’s mission statement on its coat of arms: ‘unity and faith, peace and progress.”

Kaigama said the country had had enough of impunity, bloodshed arising from kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism.

