EASTER: Police beefs up security in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
EASTER: Police beefs up security in Lagos
The Lagos State police command has ordered its men to intensify patrol and conduct other anti-crime strategies in order to protect lives and property during the Easter celebration in the state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, gave the directive in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday in Lagos.
Odumosu charged the officers to implement the Operation Order prepared for the celebration by ensuring adequate deployment of men to strategic places in the state.
He said: “These places include worship centers, parks for picnics, and recreational arenas as many fun-seekers will be out to celebrate Easter.”
He, however, appealed to residents, especially fun-seekers to be moderate in their celebration and respect the laws of the land with no exception to the COVID-19 protocols.
READ ALSO: Lagos police foils robbery attempt on RRS officers
Odumosu also warned the people of the state to desist from reckless driving and gross violation of traffic rules and regulations, particularly driving against the traffic and plying the BRT corridors.
“The police and other security operatives have been deployed across the state to enforce law and order,” the police commissioner added.
Odumosu said police detectives attached to Maroko Division in collaboration with officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) broke a “One-Chance” syndicate operating around the Lekki area of the state.
He said one Nurah Muazu (31) and two others namely Roland Onoge (38), and Daniel Abah (28) were arrested by LASTMA officials.
“The gang members were intercepted by officials of LASTMA along Marwa Bus Stop Lekki, having robbed one Amarachi Isaac in their unregistered red Toyota Camry car.
“I have ordered an investigation to apprehend other members of the ‘One-Chance’ robbery syndicate and other similar groups who have been placed under surveillance for a while by the police,” he concluded.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...