EASTER: Police beefs up security in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State police command has ordered its men to intensify patrol and conduct other anti-crime strategies in order to protect lives and property during the Easter celebration in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, gave the directive in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday in Lagos.

Odumosu charged the officers to implement the Operation Order prepared for the celebration by ensuring adequate deployment of men to strategic places in the state.

He said: “These places include worship centers, parks for picnics, and recreational arenas as many fun-seekers will be out to celebrate Easter.”

He, however, appealed to residents, especially fun-seekers to be moderate in their celebration and respect the laws of the land with no exception to the COVID-19 protocols.

READ ALSO: Lagos police foils robbery attempt on RRS officers

Odumosu also warned the people of the state to desist from reckless driving and gross violation of traffic rules and regulations, particularly driving against the traffic and plying the BRT corridors.

“The police and other security operatives have been deployed across the state to enforce law and order,” the police commissioner added.

Odumosu said police detectives attached to Maroko Division in collaboration with officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) broke a “One-Chance” syndicate operating around the Lekki area of the state.

He said one Nurah Muazu (31) and two others namely Roland Onoge (38), and Daniel Abah (28) were arrested by LASTMA officials.

“The gang members were intercepted by officials of LASTMA along Marwa Bus Stop Lekki, having robbed one Amarachi Isaac in their unregistered red Toyota Camry car.

“I have ordered an investigation to apprehend other members of the ‘One-Chance’ robbery syndicate and other similar groups who have been placed under surveillance for a while by the police,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions