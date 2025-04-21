Easter procession turns deadly in Gombe as truck accident kills five, sparks violent protests

A joyous Easter procession in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State turned into a scene of tragedy when a truck accident claimed the lives of five individuals and left eight others injured, triggering widespread public anger and subsequent violent protests.

The Gombe State Police Command confirmed the devastating incident in a statement released on Monday, stating that a trailer truck, transporting grains from Adamawa State towards Gombe, experienced brake failure. The uncontrolled vehicle then careened into a crowd of Christian worshippers celebrating Easter in Billiri town, also injuring some Muslim bystanders.

DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the police spokesperson, issued the statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Bello Yahaya, confirming the fatalities: “the accident resulted in the deaths of two men and three women.” He further stated that “eight other victims were rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, and the General Hospital in Billiri, where they are currently receiving treatment and reported to be in stable condition.”

The aftermath of the tragic accident saw tensions escalate rapidly within the town. “Aggrieved youths reportedly set the trailer ablaze, looted shops, and stormed the Billiri Divisional Police Headquarters.” The statement detailed the violence directed at law enforcement: “The protesters threw stones and other objects at officers, resulting in injuries to the Divisional Police Officer and several personnel.”

The Police Command reported that “Police operatives from Billiri Division responded swiftly to the emergency and helped restore order,” and that “Security presence has since been reinforced to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.”

The official police statement included a condemnation of the violent reaction: “The Command condemns the act of lawlessness and urges residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its course. Investigations are currently ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Commissioner Bello Yahaya conveyed his sympathy to the families who lost loved ones and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. He also made a direct appeal to the community: “He also appealed to members of the public to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.”

Authorities have indicated that they are continuing to monitor the volatile situation closely as the investigation into the root cause of the accident proceeds.

