Eastern Security Network officers captured notorious bandit in Benue – Nnamdi Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said on Monday the operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have captured a notorious bandit simply identified as Mohammed Isa in Benue State.

IPOB had on Friday charged the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to protect Igbo residents from killer herdsmen disguising as military officers in the state.

Kanu, who disclosed this in a statement signed by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, commended the ESN operatives for capturing the notorious bandit.

He said Isa and his gang had been attacking peaceful communities in Benue and its environs, adding that his arrest would send a warning signal to other criminal herdsmen.

The statement read:

“I want to commend men and women of the Northern Command of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the successful capture of Mohammed Isa, the notorious leader of a group of bandits and killers in the Lower Benue.

“This individual and his gang of murderers have been terrorising peaceful farming communities in Benue and nearby states.

“I reiterate my warning to Miyetti Allah and their sympathisers in Aso Rock that our noble quest to rid our land of all manner of criminality will continue unabated until our farmlands and forests are safe and secure.”

