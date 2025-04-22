Ebenezer Obey shuts down death rumours, says ‘he’s still alive and well’

Legendary Nigerian juju musician Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi, MFR, known professionally as Ebenezer Obey, has shut down rumours of his death.

Obey-Fabiyi dismissed the claim with a rousing performance in a video posted Tuesday morning. While singing in Yoruba, English, and Pidgin, he described the news as untrue.

In the social media video, the 83-year-old icon appeared energetic and bright, responding to erroneous claims with a musical performance.

READ ALSO: Kanayo O Kanayo berates modern-day actors, says they have ‘no sense of purpose’

He said; “Hello, my name is Professor Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi. Satan, you don lose o, Satan, you don lose o, you don pafuka. Na lie lie you dey talk, you don pafuka.”

The veteran musician also issued a statement to his fans and the public: “It is fake news that started a few hours ago claiming that I, Evangelist Obey, have passed on to glory. It is a lie. I am alive, and that is not the word Jesus has written.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now