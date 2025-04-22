Connect with us

Ebenezer Obey shuts down death rumours, says ‘he’s still alive and well’

4 hours ago

Legendary Nigerian juju musician Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi, MFR, known professionally as Ebenezer Obey, has shut down rumours of his death.

Obey-Fabiyi dismissed the claim with a rousing performance in a video posted Tuesday morning. While singing in Yoruba, English, and Pidgin, he described the news as untrue.

In the social media video, the 83-year-old icon appeared energetic and bright, responding to erroneous claims with a musical performance.

He said; “Hello, my name is Professor Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi. Satan, you don lose o, Satan, you don lose o, you don pafuka. Na lie lie you dey talk, you don pafuka.”

The veteran musician also issued a statement to his fans and the public: “It is fake news that started a few hours ago claiming that I, Evangelist Obey, have passed on to glory. It is a lie. I am alive, and that is not the word Jesus has written.”

