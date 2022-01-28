Ebonyi APC accuses PDP of instigating violence, disharmony

The Ebonyi chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused and cautioned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (APC) against instigating violence in the state through incendiary statements.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Ebonyi State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, in Abakaliki.

This was in reaction to a report in a section of the media, captioned “PDP faults Ebonyi Govt. on declaration of ex-Reps member wanted.”

Okoro-Emegha admonished PDP to refrain from fanning the embers of war and political violence in the state.

According to the APC Chairman, Governor Dave Umahi declared a former lawmaker, Mr Linus Okorie, wanted over the malicious social media publication ascribed to him.

He further clarified that Okorie’s statement was capable of instigating violence amongst residents of the state.

“Remember that state governors are the Chief Security Officers of their various states.

“On this premise, it is incumbent on them to devise lawful means in a very proactive and reasonable manner to ensure that the oath of securing the lives and property of their citizens they took is not in anyway jeopardised.

“Do you expect the governor to fold his arms and do nothing when the former legislator made an inciting facebook publication which constituted a security breach?

“Do you expect the governor to fold his arms and watch crisis engulf the state?

“Your guess is as good as mine in this scenario.

“PDP should go and learn how to be in opposition rather than pose itself as a threat to our democracy, which has endured.

“It should also understand that no one, no matter how highly placed, has immunity against violence.

“When it erupts, it consumes everything along its path. The party shouldn’t throw caution to the wind,” he said.

Okoro-Emegha likened hate speeches as a call to war while urging the PDP to allow justice be served.

“Fake news and hate speeches can provoke tension and cause people to go to war for no justifiable reason.

“I, therefore, charge PDP to shun acts inimical to peace and allow the law to take its full course on the matter.

“No one should be afraid of the law because its implementation is aimed at bringing sanity to the entire society by assuaging defamatory publications,” he said.

