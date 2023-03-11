Ebonyi APC guber candidate dismisses report of ill-health

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru, on Saturday dismissed rumours of his ill-health.

Nwifuru, who is the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly told journalists in Abakaliki that the rumour was a distractive tool employed by the opposition to destroy his governorship aspiration.

He said: “You are already seeing me; I am alive, healthy, and not sick. I never visited any hospital due to sickness.

“The last time I underwent a medical check-up was in February 2022 and I am supposed to undergo another one in 2023.

“I will do so hopefully after my inauguration because I am confident of being sworn in as the state governor.”

The APC candidate urged the people of the state to disregard reports about his ill-health.

“When people start their campaign of calumny, one need not be worried once there is no skeleton in the cupboard.

“My destiny is a threat to many people and I am not angry with that.

“Once you are human and people are not afraid of you then you are not living.

“When someone has something to offer, expect unfounded stories about such person from opponents.

“Ebonyi people have seen that the opposition cannot offer anything to them except lies and deceit,’’ Nwifuru added.

