Ebonyi Assembly suspends lawmaker for alleged misconduct

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly on Friday suspended a member of the Assembly, Victor Aleke, indefinitely for alleged misconduct.

Aleke, who is representing Ebonyi North-West Constituency in the House, was suspended following a motion of urgent public importance moved by the House Leader, Victor Chukwu.

The motion seconded by the member representing Ohaukwu North, Chinedu Awoh.

Chukwu also moved a motion for the suspension of the executive chairman of Ohaukwu local government area of the state, Mr. Clement Odah.

He said the call for the Odah’s suspension followed the findings of the ad-hoc committee set up by the House to investigate the financial activities of the local council.

However, the Speaker of the Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, stepped down the motion for the council chairman’s suspension.

He said the matter would be discussed at the next plenary.

