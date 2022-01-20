Ebonyi, Benue lead as Nigerians pay more for cooking gas, Kerosene in December

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in the month of December the average price for household kerosene and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas increased.

According to NBS, for a litre of kerosene Nigerians paid N467.97, an increase of 6.10% from N441.06 in November 2021.

However, when compared to December of 2020, the average price of the product increased by 32.65 percent from N353.79.

NBS also in its price watch report revealed that the top three states with the highest average price per litre in December 2021 were in Ebonyi, Abia and Ekiti with N687.50, N585.00 and N552.08 respectively.

Also, the states with the lowest average prices per litre were recorded in Bayelsa, Kwara and Nasarawa with N300.00, N355.60 and N384.85 respectively.

Similarly, the average price per gallon of Household Kerosene paid by consumers increased by 2.51% on a month-on-month basis to N1,582.73 in December 2021 from N1,544.01 in November 2021.

NBS said: “the top three states with the highest price were recorded in Cross River, Lagos and Jigawa with N2,035.94, N2015.79 and N2,004.44 respectively.

While the three states with the lowest price were recorded in Adamawa, Yobe and Borno with N1,006.25, N1,164.29 and N1,181.25 respectively.”

For cooking gas the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder increased by 84.37% in one year to N3,594.81 in December 2021 from N1949.75 in the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, the average price increased by 8.53 percent from N3312.42 in November 2021.

The States with the highest average price for a 5kg cylinder cooking gas were recorded in Benue(N4,083.33), Cross River(N3,975) and Borno(N3,966.67)

While States with the lowest average price were recorded in Adamawa, Yobe and Bauchi with N2,398.40, N2,543.14 and N2,586.43 respectively.

Similarly, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder increased year-on-year by 76.49 percent to N7332.04 in December 2021 from N4154.28 in December 2020.

For the month-on-month analysis showed that the average price increased by 0.33 percent from N7308.06 in November 2021.

The States with the highest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder were Osun, Oyo and Abuja with N8,491.67, N8303.33 and N8058.00 respectively.

For the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for liquefied petroleum gas (Cooking Gas) were Borno, Bayelsa and Nasarawa with N5,852.13, N6,678.57 and N6,679.57 respectively.

