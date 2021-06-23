News
Ebonyi denies reports, says Ebubeagu not involved in demolition of private properties
The Ebonyi State Government has slammed allegations that the Ebube Agu security outfit was involved in destroying people’s property in the state.
This disclaimer was issued on Wednesday by Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the Ebonyi Commissioner for Border, Peace, and Conflict Resolution.
According to Okoro-Emegha, the outfit was not involved in demolishing property belonging to citizens of the state, especially traders.
He also said that the security outfit was solely concerned with protecting the lives and property of citizens and not demolishing.
Read also: Ebonyi infrastructure commissioner dies in Abuja hospital
“The ministry of Capital City Development has its own task force as Ebubeagu can never be associated with such act,” he said.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that several petitioners testified against the state Commissioner for Capital City Development, Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, during a public hearing organised by the state House of Assembly concerning reports of such destruction.
Some residents had also alleged that the local security outfit was involved in the demolition exercise and needed explanations on such activities.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....