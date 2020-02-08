EBONYI: Former SSG’s wife charged with murder, forgery, slumps in court

There was drama at an Ebonyi Magistrate Court in Abakalik on Friday, when one Mrs. Joy Mbam, wife of late former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Chief Fidelis Mbam, slumped during her arraignment.

The Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, was forced to adjourn the matter for a brief recess to allow the accused regain consciousness and strength.

The case however resumed after about 20 minutes later.

The defendant was accused of conspiring to kill her husband sometime in 2018 and later forged his will.

At the resumption of proceedings, the charges were read to the defendant, to which the defence counsel, Nwakpu Nwode raised an objection on count one which bordered on murder.

According to Nwode, section 316 with which she was charged, provides for definition of murder and did not proffer punishment.

“We are opposed to the strength of the section 316 to infer murder generally. The same Section 316 has no punishment section. We pray your worship to discountenance the section 316 and strike the charge out”, he said.

The prosecuting counsel, Innocent Agoye however raised an objection, saying the section provided for punishment.

The Magistrate, In his ruling, agreed with the defence that the said section was ambiguous and accordingly struck out the first count.

After the second count was read to the accused, she pleaded not guilty, after which Nwode applied for bail, urging the court to grant her bail on lenient terms.

The prosecuting counsel did not oppose the bail application.

The Magistrate, in his ruling, granted bail to the accused to the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like terms.

He adjourned the matter to February 18 for hearing

