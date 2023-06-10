Ebonyi gov, Nwifuru appoints university lecturer as SSG

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has announced the appointment of a female lecturer at the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Prof. Grace Umezurike, as the new Secretary to the State Government {SSG}.

Prof. Umezurike, until her appointment, was a senior lecturer in the Department of Philosophy and Religion at EBSU and wife of the immediate past Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Daniel Umezurike.

Governor Nwifuru announced the appointment in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor on Saturday.

Nwifuru, had earlier on Friday, swore in two senior special assistants and 20 special assistants on Friday.

The statement reads:“The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved the appointment of Prof. Grace Umezurike as Secretary to Ebonyi State Government.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.

“She will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.”

