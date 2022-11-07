Ebonyi Gov, Umahi, presents 2023 ‘Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity’

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has presented the 2023 state budget estimate of N139 billion tagged ‘Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity.’

While presenting the bugdet estimate to the state House of Assembly on Monday, Umahi said that the budget would prioritize areas like health, education, agriculture, Infrastructure and human capital development.

He said while the 2022 Budget had been implemented to 75%, he expressed his satisfaction that his administration was fast in executing major projects including the 199 kilometre Abakaliki Ring Road project.

