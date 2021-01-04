Ebonyi governor orders arrest of persons behind circulation of video on herdsmen attack

The Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, on Monday ordered the arrest of individuals who circulated a video of an attack on Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Umahi, who gave the directive at a news conference, said the video was misleading and causing unnecessary panic and tension in Ebonyi.

He ordered security agencies to arrest people behind the video and investigate its source.

The governor said: “Security personnel must ensure that individuals behind the circulation of the video which has caused panic across the country are brought to book.

“We must increase our security surveillance at the grassroots level. I urge the security agencies to step up and arrest persons circulating the video on social media.”

Also, the Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in the state, Inusa Sani, described the video as fake news and urged the people of the state to disregard it.

He said: “The video was an orchestrated attempt by mischief makers and enemies of peace.”

