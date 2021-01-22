Ebonyi govt bans night clubs, bars to stem second wave of COVID-19

The Ebonyi State government led by Governor David Umahi has placed a ban on night clubs, drinking joints and others in the state, in a bid to stem the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nweze, during the flag-off of the second wave of COVID-19 protocol compliance campaign in Abakaliki.

According to Mr Nweze, Governor Umahi has also ordered the complete enforcement of COVID-19 precautionary measures, including not more than two hours of worship on Sundays.

He said; “Governor Umahi has announced a ban on night clubs, drinking joints and others. He has also revealed plans to begin local production of oxygen in the state to cut the cost of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are also encouraged to embrace steam inhaling to detoxify themselves as government is determined to scale up testing in the state beyond 450 per local government area.

“Stakeholders are also encouraged to step up sensitization and supervision to schools and other public places; the general public is also encouraged to continue to observe the precautionary measures to avoid contracting or spreading the dreaded disease,” Mr Nweze said.

