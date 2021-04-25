Ebonyi Govt debunks report of wife working against Umahi, blames opposition | Ripples Nigeria

The Ebonyi State Government has refuted reports about the wife of Governor Dave Umahi working against him due to his affiliation with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji.

According to Orji, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for sponsoring what it described as fake reports against the state.

“The attention of Ebonyi State Ministry of Information and State Orientation has been drawn to a vicious, mendacious and faceless post captioned, ‘I will not vote my husband in APC,’ and falsely credited to Her Excellency, wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State and made to trend in social media by political jobbers deployed by the remnants of the drowned People’s Democratic Party, in the state and who have also resorted to writing helplessly and derogatorily about Mrs Rachel Umahi (Ogoo Nwanyi).

“While we take exception to this cheap and disrespectful blackmail, we make bold to state that the wife of our dear governor is a proud card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress, with registration number, EB/BZR/11/04202.

“We, therefore, want to use this medium to admonish the remnants of PDP in the state that no amount of lies and fake news shall mitigate the tsunami that has brazenly befallen them since the glorious defection of the government and people of Ebonyi State to APC,” the statement issued by the Ebonyi State spokesperson reads.

Furthermore, the statement implored the state residents to disregard any related posts against “the first family of Ebonyi State as a worthless political strategy of PDP to misinform the gullible and elicit public sympathy to their unpleasant political fate.”

