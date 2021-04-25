Ebonyi Govt debunks report of wife working against Umahi, blames opposition | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ebonyi Govt debunks report of wife working against Umahi, blames opposition
The Ebonyi State Government has refuted reports about the wife of Governor Dave Umahi working against him due to his affiliation with the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji.
According to Orji, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for sponsoring what it described as fake reports against the state.
“The attention of Ebonyi State Ministry of Information and State Orientation has been drawn to a vicious, mendacious and faceless post captioned, ‘I will not vote my husband in APC,’ and falsely credited to Her Excellency, wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State and made to trend in social media by political jobbers deployed by the remnants of the drowned People’s Democratic Party, in the state and who have also resorted to writing helplessly and derogatorily about Mrs Rachel Umahi (Ogoo Nwanyi).
Read also: Lagos, Ebonyi, Niger paid highest price for petrol in March
“While we take exception to this cheap and disrespectful blackmail, we make bold to state that the wife of our dear governor is a proud card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress, with registration number, EB/BZR/11/04202.
“We, therefore, want to use this medium to admonish the remnants of PDP in the state that no amount of lies and fake news shall mitigate the tsunami that has brazenly befallen them since the glorious defection of the government and people of Ebonyi State to APC,” the statement issued by the Ebonyi State spokesperson reads.
Furthermore, the statement implored the state residents to disregard any related posts against “the first family of Ebonyi State as a worthless political strategy of PDP to misinform the gullible and elicit public sympathy to their unpleasant political fate.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Usman knocks out Masvidal to retain UFC welterweight title
Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second...
Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday....
Troost-Ekong helps Watford seal promotion back to Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong has helped Championship club, Watford, to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Troost-Ekong, who...
Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win
Mohamed Salah scored an early goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough for the Reds who were...
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...