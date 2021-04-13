Ebonyi govt exonerates Fulani herdsmen over attacks on community | Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Kelechi Igwe, has debunked claims that gunmen who invaded and attacked the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state on Monday were Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abakaliki by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, Igwe said investigations carried out by the government and security agencies revealed that the invaders were not herders as earlier speculated.

Igwe said the attack emanated from an age-long inter-tribal conflict between the community and their neighbours in Benue State.

“The Ebonyi State Government has received with dismay violent attack on the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state in the early hours of Monday,” the statement begins.

Continuing, Igwe said:

“The general public is hereby informed that preliminary investigations have indicated as follows:

“One, that the attack was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen as being speculated in different quarters.

“Two, that the government of Ebonyi State is in touch with the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen (Miyetti Allah) who denied involvement in the attack.

“Three, that the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen has assured government and people of Ebonyi State that they will not, on any account, perpetrate an attack on any part of the state.

“Four, that the recent attack on Ngbo is linked to the age-long crisis between the community and their Agila neighbours of Benue State.”

Igwe added that the state government has directed the military and the police to move into the community to repel any further attacks and restore peace.

“The general public and in particular, the people of Ngbo, are requested to remain law-abiding and avoid reprisals as the government is working hard to restore normalcy to the affected community.”

