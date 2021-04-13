Ebonyi govt exonerates Fulani herdsmen over attacks on community | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Ebonyi govt exonerates Fulani herdsmen over attacks on community
The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Kelechi Igwe, has debunked claims that gunmen who invaded and attacked the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state on Monday were Fulani herdsmen.
In a statement issued to journalists in Abakaliki by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, Igwe said investigations carried out by the government and security agencies revealed that the invaders were not herders as earlier speculated.
Igwe said the attack emanated from an age-long inter-tribal conflict between the community and their neighbours in Benue State.
“The Ebonyi State Government has received with dismay violent attack on the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state in the early hours of Monday,” the statement begins.
Continuing, Igwe said:
“The general public is hereby informed that preliminary investigations have indicated as follows:
“One, that the attack was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen as being speculated in different quarters.
Read also: Ebonyi Police refutes reports about escape of suspects from custody
“Two, that the government of Ebonyi State is in touch with the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen (Miyetti Allah) who denied involvement in the attack.
“Three, that the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen has assured government and people of Ebonyi State that they will not, on any account, perpetrate an attack on any part of the state.
“Four, that the recent attack on Ngbo is linked to the age-long crisis between the community and their Agila neighbours of Benue State.”
Igwe added that the state government has directed the military and the police to move into the community to repel any further attacks and restore peace.
“The general public and in particular, the people of Ngbo, are requested to remain law-abiding and avoid reprisals as the government is working hard to restore normalcy to the affected community.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Latest Tech News
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...