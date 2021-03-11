Ebonyi govt gives N4m to families of deceased police officers who died in car crash | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Ebonyi govt gives N4m to families of deceased police officers who died in car crash
Families of four police officers who died in a road accident while returning from a peace keeping mission have received N1 million each from the Ebonyi state government.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, presented the money on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital.
The police officers died on February 3, 2021 after their peacekeeping mission to Ezza-Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.
Mr Garba said “Regrettably, our personnel were not defeated at the battle zone.
Read also: Ebonyi police arrests s*worker trying to sell own baby for N40,000
“Rather, their untimely departure is as a result of an unfortunate ghastly motor accident on February 3, 2021, while returning from Effium, the crisis area between Ezza and Effium.
“Today, I invite the families and relatives of the police personnel to formally commiserate and render them the generous gestures of the state governor, Chief David Umahi.
“On this note, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, I formally present the cash donations to the families of the deceased, who are all present here,” the police commissioner said.
