Ebonyi govt lifts ban on schools, public gatherings | Ripples Nigeria

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has lifted the restrictions he placed on all public gatherings to include schools, wake keeps, weddings, festivals, religious events and other activities in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information Barr. Uchenna Orji.

Mr Umahi said schools across all levels will commence academic activities by October 5.

“That all restrictions in respect of movement order on public burials/ wake keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services/ gatherings, etc are hereby lifted,” the statement said.

“That all closures of public places such as event centres, bars, places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, night clubs, cinemas, viewing centres and other such public places are hereby lifted.

“That all restrictions on conduct of business and commercial activities are hereby rescinded.

Meanwhile he noted that there must be continuous adherence to the coronavirus guidelines.

“That all regulations in respect of wearing of facemasks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing are still in force in public places,events and gatherings.”

