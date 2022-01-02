Ebonyi govt maintains South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, to prosecute 2023 elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State on Sunday accused the state government of maintaining the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, to prosecute the 2023 general elections in the state.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Chief Tochukwu Okorie, who stated this in his New Year message to the people of the state, added that the security outfit was equally designed to suppress the opposition in Ebonyi.

He said: “Following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum we earlier issued for the disbandment of the Ebubeagu terror organization, we have directed our legal team to immediately commence processes to challenge its existence and have them proscribed as a terror organization that it is.

“We are disappointed in the continued empowerment of the murderous syndicate called Ebubeagu by the Ebonyi State government. The menacing presence of this syndicate has continued to threaten the existence of the Ebonyi people and their economic drive.

“In our previous press statement, we frowned at the unbridled fertilization of this terror group by the state government which continues to empower them to act dastardly and brutally against the lives and property of our people and residents.

“We have records of Ebubeagu’s attacks on innocent lives and property of Ebonyi people and we wonder why relevant security agencies are doing nothing to curtail this development in order to avert what might transcend into a state of lawlessness in the state, moreover as the 2023 general elections draw close.

“Our investigations have revealed that this band of terrorists is being maintained for use by the APC state government of Ebonyi State to prosecute the 2023 elections and stampede the voices and activities of the opposition in the state.

“The Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State will resist this evil plot to the fullest extent of our ability and the law.”

