Ebonyi govt orders closure of illegal gas stations

All illegal gas stations and retail outlets in Ebonyi State have been ordered shut by the state government as a way of avoiding fire outbreaks in the state.

The order for the closure was contained in a statement signed by Mr Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant on Media to Governor David Umahi on Wednesday in Abakiliki.

According to Nwaze, the order became necessary so as to forestall fire outbreaks during the dry season.

The statement reads in part: “The move is to ensure that the state’s health, safety and environmental regulations conform with national and international best oil and gas field practices.

“All gas stations must co-operate with the approval of the Abakaliki Capital Territory and Development Board and Department of Petroleum Resources on the issue.

“Defaulters of this directive will be penalised in accordance with the laws of the state and shall pay approved penalties.”

