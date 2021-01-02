Ebonyi govt orders schools to reopen January 18

The Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, on Saturday ordered all schools in the state to reopen for academic activities on January 18.

The governor had earlier directed the schools to resume from the Christmas and New Year holiday on January 4.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Onyebuch Chima, who disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki, said the change in school resumption date was part of the preventive measures taken by the government to check spread of COVID-19 cases in the state.

He said: “I have been directed by the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. David Umahi to inform all public, private, and mission Nursery, Primary, secondary schools, Ebonyi State colleges, university, and the general public that due to the need to take precautions against the impending second wave of COVID-19 and in compliance with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, that all schools in Ebonyi State shall resume on Monday, January 18, 2021 instead of January 4 as earlier scheduled.”

