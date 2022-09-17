News
Ebonyi govt sheds light on police disruption of ‘One Million’ rally for Peter Obi
The Ebonyi State government on Saturday explained why police disrupted the One-Million-Man-Rally organised by the Labour Party and supporters for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.
Police operatives had earlier on Saturday disrupted the exercise put together by the party and other individuals to rally support for the former Anambra State governor in the state.
In a statement issued a few minutes later by the spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, the police said the move was aimed at preventing a breakdown of law and order in the state.
The command added that the organisers of the rally did not pay the required fees as directed by the state government.
The Special Assistant on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Chooks Okoh, who also spoke with journalists on the matter, said the organisers did not pay the required fees to stage the rally.
He said: “The attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has been drawn to reports that he ordered the disruption of a gathering in support of one of the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections. This is far from the truth.
READ ALSO: 2023: Umahi predicts APC’s victory after meeting with Buhari, praises Peter Obi
“Governor Dave Umahi is not aware of any disruption of any gathering as he didn’t order any.
“He is a democrat who believes firmly in the rule of law. He wishes every contending politician the very best and will insist on a level playing ground for all. If it is true that the police dispersed people, the answer will surely rest with the police.
“For record purposes, the relevant government agencies had approved the use of Abakaliki Township Stadium for a rally by the Labour Party subject to the payment of some specified fees. Rather than pay the fees, it was gathered, the organisers chose to empty into the streets causing some untold hardships on the hapless citizens going about their daily pursuits.
“The police, we are told, had to step in to restore law and order. The governor appeals to all citizens to always abide by the dictates of the law and decent living so that law and order will always reign supreme.
“He wishes all political parties and their candidates well and enjoins all to play the game by the rules.”
