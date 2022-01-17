Ebonyi govt warns residents to ignore IPOB’s stay-at-home order or else…

The Ebonyi State Government has warned its residents against adhering to the stay-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Nwachukwu Eze, commissioner for markets and parks, who said: “markets are open for businesses on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

“All markets and parks leaderships in Ebonyi are by this announcement directed to ensure that markets are open for businesses on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

“The state is not in any way part of the sit-at-home order by IPOB. Please note that strict compliance to this directive is very important as failure to do so will attract severe punishment,” the statement reads.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful in a statement, said, “Following our leader’s upcoming court proceedings on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022 next week, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be only sit-at-home on 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January. In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our Leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lockdown only on January 18 for obvious reason.”

