Ebonyi infrastructure commissioner dies in Abuja hospital

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Infrastructure and Concession, Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze, has died from injuries sustained in last weekend’s auto crash in Enugu.

The commissioner, who was involved in the accident that occurred at Obinagu area of Enugu last Saturday, died at the Turkish Hospital, Abuja, after undergoing surgery for an intestinal problem.

The state’s Governor, Dave Umahi, confirmed Nweze’s death at a press briefing at the new Government House in Abakaliki.

He described the deceased as his younger brother, friend and destiny helper.

The governor said: “Engr. King Nweze died this morning at 9:15 a.m. at Turkish Hospital, Abuja. Nweze was traveling to Enugu on Saturday about 7:00 p.m. with his driver and Orderly.

“And about Obinagu in Enugu State, they rammed into a stationery truck. He was on sit belt. They were all conscious. The orderly had a slight injury. He was treated and discharged. The driver had a slight injury and was treated and discharged

“The seat belt ruptured his (Nweze) intestines. They did a very successful surgery. They put him in intensive care unit to be there for three days

“This morning when I called at about 8:00 a.m., they said he had a crisis. At about 9:15 a.m., Engr. Nweze gave up. I’m so sad. He is one of the pillars of this administration. To me is like my friend, brother, son and destiny helper went out and will never come back.

“We did our best. I declare tomorrow a public holiday in honour of Nweze and no market should be opened. No work in any of the offices; no work in any of the sites in honour of Engr. Nweze

“Also, in our liaison offices in Lagos and Abuja. We are going to be mourning from tomorrow till Saturday. All government officials and, CAN will be fasting and breaking their fast at the Christian Ecumenical Centre.

“Nweze is the Chairman of the ring road. He cannot be replaced. First as Commissioner for Works and then Infrastructure. All government officials are to fast and break the fast at Ecumenical Centre by 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.”

